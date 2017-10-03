Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Cancom SE (ETR:COK) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Cancom SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Cancom SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Cancom SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Cancom SE alerts:

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) opened at 64.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of €1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 30.07. Cancom SE has a one year low of €39.12 and a one year high of €64.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €60.13 and its 200-day moving average is €54.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/cancom-se-cok-given-a-74-00-price-target-at-hauck-aufhaeuser.html.

About Cancom SE

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.