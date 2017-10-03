Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Insider Brent L. Moody Sells 35,254 Shares

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) insider Brent L. Moody sold 35,254 shares of Camping World Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $1,426,376.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,197.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) opened at 40.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The stock’s market cap is $1.18 billion. Camping World Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $41.27.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Camping World Holdings had a net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 319.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc. will post $2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Camping World Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,130,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World Holdings by 347.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 750,059 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World Holdings by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,098,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,235 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Camping World Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,892,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World Holdings by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 469,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Camping World Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World Holdings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camping World Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Camping World Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Camping World Holdings Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

