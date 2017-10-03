Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stake Lessened by Clinton Group Inc.

Clinton Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,548 shares during the quarter. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,942,000 after buying an additional 83,759 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,557,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE CPT) traded down 0.25% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.83. 36,781 shares of the company were exchanged. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $75.36 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.41.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.44 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 46.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS AG restated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,002,866.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,747,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 5,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $458,412.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,584 shares of company stock worth $10,618,035. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in, operated, or were developing 159 multifamily properties, which consisted of 55,366 apartment homes across the United States.

