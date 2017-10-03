Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Dow Chemical Co (DOW)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dow Chemical by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,191,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,158,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dow Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,540,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,010,000 after purchasing an additional 130,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dow Chemical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,503,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,866 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dow Chemical by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Dow Chemical by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,592,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,295 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Dow Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dow Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

Dow Chemical Co (DOW) opened at 66.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13. Dow Chemical Co has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $67.50.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.99%.

