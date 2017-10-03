Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Stake Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) by 297.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,335 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Callaway Golf worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 56,247.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679,804 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 244,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,786 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 600,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Callaway Golf Company (ELY) opened at 14.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. Callaway Golf Company has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Aegis initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

In related news, insider Oliver G. Brewer III sold 131,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $1,755,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,520.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 31,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $443,674.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,113 shares of company stock worth $3,792,388. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

