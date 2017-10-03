California Resources Corporation (CRC) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Imperial Capital

Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of California Resources Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of California Resources Corporation in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of California Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of California Resources Corporation (CRC) opened at 10.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 6.34. California Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Resources Corporation will post ($5.80) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources Corporation by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in California Resources Corporation by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 148,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 134,927 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in California Resources Corporation in the second quarter valued at $141,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in California Resources Corporation by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in California Resources Corporation by 41.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation Company Profile

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

