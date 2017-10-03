California Resources Corp (CRC) Debt Trading 1.3% Lower

An issue of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) bonds fell 1.3% against their face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 8% coupon and will mature on December 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $63.97 and were trading at $66.53 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered California Resources Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of California Resources Corp in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded California Resources Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. California Resources Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of California Resources Corp (CRC) traded up 2.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,600 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $457.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 6.34. California Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share. Analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post ($5.80) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in California Resources Corp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 215,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of California Resources Corp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Resources Corp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,849,000 after buying an additional 156,817 shares during the last quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources Corp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 586,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources Corp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corp Company Profile

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

