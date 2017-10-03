California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Liberty Media Corporation worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 28.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation during the first quarter valued at $127,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation by 25.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMA) opened at 41.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09. Liberty Media Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In related news, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 19,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $811,777.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $409,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $778,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,366,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,926,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,119,487 shares of company stock worth $45,739,964.

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

