California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.28% of Allison Transmission Holdings worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings by 751.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings in the second quarter valued at about $2,333,000.

Get Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. alerts:

In other news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 7,541 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $258,430.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,609.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 39,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,461,798.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,688,998.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ALSN) opened at 37.27 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.03 million. Allison Transmission Holdings had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post $2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/california-public-employees-retirement-system-cuts-stake-in-allison-transmission-holdings-inc-alsn.html.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Allison Transmission Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Allison Transmission Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allison Transmission Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Allison Transmission Holdings Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.