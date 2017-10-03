CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Get CalAmp Corp. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CalAmp Corp. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CalAmp Corp. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ CAMP) traded down 0.74% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. 442,078 shares of the company were exchanged. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.63 million, a P/E ratio of 223.06 and a beta of 1.60.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.72 million. CalAmp Corp. had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/calamp-corp-camp-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in CalAmp Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,021,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,274,000 after buying an additional 155,739 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 708,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 138,372 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 665,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 127,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,717,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp. Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.