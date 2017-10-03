Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $262.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) opened at 41.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The firm’s market cap is $2.02 billion. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $46.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

