Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,084,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 16,579,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.86% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation worth $679,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 61,978 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,664,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $518,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,126 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 1,257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 130,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120,895 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 4,949.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 60,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE COG) traded down 0.75% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 568,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The company’s market capitalization is $12.29 billion.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.76 million. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 86.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 11,918 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $319,283.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,014,971.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $24.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cowen and Company set a $30.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

