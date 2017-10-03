Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) & Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Critical Comparison

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ: CCMP) and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation does not pay a dividend. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Microelectronics Corporation $493.08 million 4.13 $131.35 million $3.19 25.33 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $430.06 million 1.48 $63.07 million ($0.34) -15.26

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor Corporation. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0 1 4 0 2.80 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 0 3 0 0 2.00

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $84.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.80%. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a consensus target price of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 31.66%. Given Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 16.41% 16.08% 11.31% Lattice Semiconductor Corporation -9.50% 3.95% 1.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation beats Lattice Semiconductor Corporation on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables. The Company develops, produces and sells CMP slurries for polishing conducting and insulating materials used in IC devices, and also for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells CMP polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. The Company also pursues other surface modification applications through its engineered surface finishes (ESF) business. The Company offers CMP polishing pads, under the Epic and NexPlanar brand names, for a range of applications and technology nodes.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a United States-based company, which develops semiconductor technologies that it monetizes through products, solutions and licenses. The Company operates through two segments: the core Lattice (Core) business, which includes intellectual property (IP) and semiconductor devices, and Qterics, a discrete software-as-a-service business unit in the Lattice legal entity structure. The Company is a provider of customizable smart connectivity solutions based on its low power field programmable gate array (FPGA), video application specific standard product (ASSP), 60 gigahertz millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing and automotive markets across the world. Its products include iCE40 Ultra/UltraLite, iCE40 LP/HX/LM, MachXO3, MachXO2, MachXO, HDMI Transmitters, HDMI Receivers, USB Type-C Port Controllers, Port Processors, Analog to HDMI/MHL Converters, MHL Transmitters, UltraGig 6400 and 802.11ad Chipsets.

