Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (BWLD) Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWLD) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Buffalo Wild Wings worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Buffalo Wild Wings by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (NASDAQ BWLD) opened at 106.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.47. Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $175.10.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). Buffalo Wild Wings had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. will post $4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director International Master F. Marcato purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.71 per share, with a total value of $998,361.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS AG set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Buffalo Wild Wings Company Profile

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

