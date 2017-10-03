Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTG (NASDAQ:BTGGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BTG plc is a healthcare company. Its operating segment consists of Interventional Medicine and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. Interventional Medicine offers treatment of cancer, severe emphysema, severe blood clots and varicoseveins. Specialty Pharmaceuticals helps patients overexposed to certain medications or toxins. BTG plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of BTG (NASDAQ:BTGGF) opened at 9.025 on Monday. BTG has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.867. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/btg-btggf-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

