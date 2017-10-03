BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $679,000 Stake in General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Dynamics Corporation were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation by 2,645.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,509,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,903,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,799,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,706,525,000 after buying an additional 894,177 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,148,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $776,563,000 after buying an additional 749,793 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation by 59.6% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,712,000 after buying an additional 675,324 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation by 92.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 578,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,300,000 after buying an additional 278,394 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.12.

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) opened at 208.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.72. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $148.76 and a 52 week high of $208.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.48.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. General Dynamics Corporation had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. General Dynamics Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.80 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

About General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

