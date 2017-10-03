Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokers Set Expectations for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (BLDR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/brokers-set-expectations-for-builders-firstsource-inc-s-q3-2017-earnings-bldr.html.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) opened at 17.74 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $12,936,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jll Partners Fund V. Lp sold 13,482,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $218,006,802.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,645,368 shares of company stock worth $220,735,138. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. As of December 31, 2016, it operated at 400 locations in 40 states across the United States.

