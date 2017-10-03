Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Target Price at $38.03

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) traded up 1.6492% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.3791. 840,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Twilio has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock’s market cap is $2.88 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Twilio had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $477,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $162,801.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,348 shares of company stock worth $1,873,873.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. FMR LLC increased its position in Twilio by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,259,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,541,000 after buying an additional 1,528,512 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 329.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,857,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,079,000 after buying an additional 1,425,085 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,068.4% during the second quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,399,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,745,000 after buying an additional 1,279,896 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 487.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,066,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after acquiring an additional 885,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,854,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after acquiring an additional 815,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

