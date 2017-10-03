Brokerages Set MorphoSys AG (MOR) PT at $74.71

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €74.71 ($87.90).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on MorphoSys AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Commerzbank Ag set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on MorphoSys AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on MorphoSys AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on MorphoSys AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) traded up 2.240% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €72.795. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares. The company’s market capitalization is €2.11 billion. MorphoSys AG has a 12 month low of €35.72 and a 12 month high of €72.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.63.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

