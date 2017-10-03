Brokerages Set Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) Target Price at $152.00

Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on LANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 6,130.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,964,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,145,000 after buying an additional 1,933,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 23.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,058,000 after acquiring an additional 140,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,643,000 after acquiring an additional 118,917 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 81.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 40.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,968,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) traded up 0.38% during trading on Friday, reaching $121.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,673 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.50. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $149.30.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). Lancaster Colony Corporation had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $289.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post $4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Lancaster Colony Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Lancaster Colony Corporation

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company’s food products include Salad dressings and sauces, Vegetable dips and fruit dips, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls, Premium dry egg noodles, Frozen specialty noodles, Croutons and salad toppings, Flatbread wraps and pizza crusts, and Caviar.

