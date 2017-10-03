Brokerages Set Cloud Peak Energy Inc (CLD) Target Price at $5.29

Cloud Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:CLD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.29.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) traded up 1.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 564,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $289.25 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. Cloud Peak Energy has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.03.
Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cloud Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cloud Peak Energy will post ($0.47) EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at $119,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile
Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River Basin (PRB). In the PRB, the Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine and the Spring Creek Mine. Its segments include Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities.
