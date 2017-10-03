Brokerages Set Cloud Peak Energy Inc (CLD) Target Price at $5.29

Cloud Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:CLD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Cloud Peak Energy Inc alerts:

Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) traded up 1.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 564,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $289.25 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. Cloud Peak Energy has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.03.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cloud Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cloud Peak Energy will post ($0.47) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Cloud Peak Energy Inc (CLD) Target Price at $5.29” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/brokerages-set-cloud-peak-energy-inc-cld-target-price-at-5-29.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at $119,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River Basin (PRB). In the PRB, the Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine and the Spring Creek Mine. Its segments include Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.