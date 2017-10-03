Brokerages Set ASML Holding (AMSL) PT at $140.00

ASML Holding (AMS:AMSL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €140.00 ($164.71).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMSL shares. Morgan Stanley set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of ASML Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of ASML Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of ASML Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays PLC set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of ASML Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of ASML Holding and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

ASML Holding Company Profile

