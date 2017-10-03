Shares of AMTEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMTEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded AMTEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get AMTEK Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/brokerages-set-amtek-inc-ame-pt-at-64-40.html.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,880 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $96,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,464.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,255 shares of company stock worth $11,284,164. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMTEK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in AMTEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AMTEK by 0.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMTEK by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in AMTEK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMTEK (NYSE:AME) traded down 0.81% on Friday, hitting $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,383 shares. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.62. AMTEK has a one year low of $43.98 and a one year high of $66.89.

AMTEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. AMTEK had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMTEK will post $2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. AMTEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

About AMTEK

AMETEK, Inc is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures instruments for the process, power and industrial and aerospace markets.

Receive News & Ratings for AMTEK Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTEK Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.