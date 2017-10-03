Brokerages Set 888 Holdings Public Limited Company (888) PT at $309.17

888 Holdings Public Limited Company (LON:888) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 309.17 ($4.10).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on 888 Holdings Public Limited in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 320 ($4.24) price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.38) target price on shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Numis Securities Ltd cut shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited to an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited from GBX 350 ($4.64) to GBX 320 ($4.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

In related news, insider Aviad Kobrine sold 500,000 shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £1,280,000 ($1,697,837.91).

888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) traded up 0.94% on Friday, hitting GBX 259.00. 427,022 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.88. 888 Holdings Public Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 192.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 301.75. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 930.07 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

About 888 Holdings Public Limited

888 Holdings Public Limited Company is a provider of online gaming entertainment and solutions. The Company is the owner of software solutions providing a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, emerging offerings and brand licensing revenue on third party platforms.

