Brokerages Expect Nice Systems Ltd. (NICE) to Post $0.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Nice Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nice Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.92. Nice Systems reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nice Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nice Systems.

Get Nice Systems Ltd. alerts:

Nice Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nice Systems had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nice Systems from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays PLC set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nice Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nice Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Nice Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Nice Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Nice Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nice Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nice Systems by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nice Systems by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,760 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nice Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,620 shares during the period. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nice Systems (NICE) traded down 0.97% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,856 shares. Nice Systems has a 12 month low of $63.72 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Nice Systems Ltd. (NICE) to Post $0.92 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/brokerages-expect-nice-systems-ltd-nice-to-post-0-92-eps.html.

About Nice Systems

NICE Ltd., formerly NICE-Systems Ltd., is a global enterprise software provider. The Company’s segments include Customer Interactions Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides data driven insights that enable businesses to deliver personalized experience to customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nice Systems (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Systems Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice Systems Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.