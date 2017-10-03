Broadview Advisors LLC Has $9.69 Million Stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA)

Broadview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares during the period. Kraton Corporation makes up about 1.4% of Broadview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Broadview Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Kraton Corporation worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kraton Corporation by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 46,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton Corporation in the first quarter valued at $710,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kraton Corporation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kraton Corporation by 10.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kraton Corporation by 99.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRA. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraton Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kraton Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS AG started coverage on shares of Kraton Corporation in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraton Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kraton Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other Kraton Corporation news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 21,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $840,447.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leo Simmons sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $156,516.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at $945,832.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE KRA) traded down 0.24% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,368 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.25. Kraton Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $42.26.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.58 million. Kraton Corporation had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Kraton Corporation’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraton Corporation will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corporation Company Profile

Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc, is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company operates through two segments: Polymer Segment, which comprises SBCs and other engineered polymers business, and Chemical Segment, which comprises pine-based specialty products business.

