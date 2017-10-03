Broadview Advisors LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Broadview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 2.0% of Broadview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Broadview Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2,909.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799,158 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,688,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,381,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,381,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 226.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,480,000 after purchasing an additional 658,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) traded down 0.28% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.60. 470,908 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.87. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $105.71 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.32). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post $3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $115,316.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,036.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Pasley sold 1,250 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $151,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,154.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/broadview-advisors-llc-acquires-450-shares-of-vulcan-materials-company-vmc.html.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.