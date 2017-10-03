Samlyn Capital LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63,623 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom Limited were worth $35,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Limited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Limited by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Limited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Limited by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom Limited alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Broadcom Limited (AVGO) Shares Sold by Samlyn Capital LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/broadcom-limited-avgo-shares-sold-by-samlyn-capital-llc.html.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $2,406,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $442,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,788 shares of company stock worth $15,098,237. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Limited (AVGO) traded down 0.306% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.735. 826,353 shares of the stock were exchanged. Broadcom Limited has a 1-year low of $160.62 and a 1-year high of $259.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.586 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Broadcom Limited had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Limited will post $15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Broadcom Limited’s dividend payout ratio is 348.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Instinet raised their price target on shares of Broadcom Limited from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.80.

About Broadcom Limited

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.