Bristow Group Inc (BRS) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Capital One Financial Corporation Forecasts

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial Corporation issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Bristow Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst J. Gibney forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter. Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Bristow Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.28. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.93 million. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) traded down 0.11% during trading on Monday, hitting $9.51. 647,651 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $335.96 million. Bristow Group has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at $249,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Bristow Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 320,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristow Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 61,868 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 459,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 77,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jonathan Baliff bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,548.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is an industrial aviation services provider and helicopter service provider to the offshore energy industry. The Industrial Aviation Services segment’s operations are conducted primarily through four regions: Europe Caspian, Africa, Americas and Asia Pacific. The Europe Caspian region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Europe and Central Asia, including Norway, the United Kingdom and Turkmenistan.

