Brio Gold Inc (BRIO) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Brio Gold Inc (TSE:BRIO) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Brio Gold from C$5.05 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Brio Gold (TSE:BRIO) opened at 2.02 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $227.30 million. Brio Gold has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

In other Brio Gold news, Director William Albert Washington acquired 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,800.00.

About Brio Gold

Brio Gold Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and mine reclamation of gold in Brazil. It holds four principle mining assets, including Pilar, Mineração Fazenda Brasileiro, Mineração Riacho dos Machados Ltda, and Santa Luz. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

