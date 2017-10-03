Brink’s Company (The) (BCO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink’s Company (The) were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Brink’s Company (The) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s Company (The) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,801,000 after acquiring an additional 280,668 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Brink’s Company (The) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 204,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 57,661 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s Company (The) by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 359,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brink’s Company (The) by 1.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 107,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brink’s Company (BCO) opened at 84.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Brink’s Company (The) had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Brink’s Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s Company will post $3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 86,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $6,735,285.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $2,182,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,415 shares of company stock worth $38,681,954. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brink’s Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital raised Brink’s Company (The) from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

The Brink’s Company (Brink’s) is a provider of logistics and security solutions. The Company operates through nine segments: U.S., France, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, EMEA, Asia and Payment Services. The Company’s solutions include cash-in-transit (CIT), automated teller machine (ATM) replenishment and maintenance, cash management services, including vault outsourcing, money processing, and intelligent safe services, international transportation of valuables, and payment services.

