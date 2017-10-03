Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Barclays PLC

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective upped by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) opened at 87.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $87.42.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.90 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post $2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 6,666 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $507,349.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,985.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,634.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $5,810,819. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73,144.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,743,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,798.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 692,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,441,000 after purchasing an additional 674,404 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 108.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,056,000 after buying an additional 599,907 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $32,736,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,237,000 after buying an additional 410,335 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

