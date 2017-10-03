Bri-Chem Corp (BRY) Shares Down 8.8%

Bri-Chem Corp (TSE:BRY) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.62. 10,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 10,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The firm’s market capitalization is $15.12 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Bri-Chem Corp Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp. is engaged in distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. The Company offers a range of drilling fluid products, cementing, acidizing and stimulation additives from over 27 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States.

