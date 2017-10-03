Brf S.A. (BRFS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Brf in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Brf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Brf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Brf (NYSE BRFS) opened at 14.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $11.49 billion. Brf has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $18.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brf in the second quarter worth $22,740,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brf by 6,463.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,704 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in Brf by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,282,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Brf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brf by 835.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,458,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,181 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brf Company Profile

BRF SA is a multinational Brazilian company that owns a diverse portfolio of products and is a producer of foods. The Company’s segments include Brazil, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Middle East and North of Africa (MENA), Asia, Africa and Other Segments. These segments include sales of all distribution channels and operations subdivided in to poultry, pork and other, processed, and other sales.

