Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,085 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Deckers Outdoor Corporation worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 16,546.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,298,000 after buying an additional 3,283,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,770,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,452,000 after buying an additional 63,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,002,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,801,000 after acquiring an additional 174,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. Buckingham Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $74.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) opened at 69.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.11. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. Deckers Outdoor Corporation had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post $4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

