Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 15,524 Shares of PVH Corp. (PVH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PVH Corp. worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PVH Corp. by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp. by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 1,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp. by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) opened at 127.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.46. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $130.75.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. PVH Corp. had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post $7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. PVH Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PVH Corp. in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of PVH Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PVH Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

In other news, COO Michael A. Shaffer sold 45,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total value of $5,070,119.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $1,110,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,906. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. Company Profile

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

