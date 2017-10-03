Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Westlake Chemical Corporation worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical Corporation alerts:

Shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) opened at 84.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. Westlake Chemical Corporation has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Westlake Chemical Corporation had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Corporation will post $4.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-buys-1500-shares-of-westlake-chemical-corporation-wlk.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nomura upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other news, VP Mark Steven Bender sold 13,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $968,614.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 72.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.