BR-MUNIYLD QFII Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (MQT)

BR-MUNIYLD QFII (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BR-MUNIYLD QFII has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BR-MUNIYLD QFII (MQT) traded down 0.30% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 79,378 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. BR-MUNIYLD QFII has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

BR-MUNIYLD QFII Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc (MQT) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

