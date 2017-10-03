BR-DEBT STRAT F to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (DSU)

BR-DEBT STRAT F (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BR-DEBT STRAT F has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

BR-DEBT STRAT F (NYSE:DSU) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. 122,464 shares of the company were exchanged. BR-DEBT STRAT F has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $11.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

In related news, insider James Keenan bought 10,000 shares of BR-DEBT STRAT F stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,325 shares in the company, valued at $541,539.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of the United States companies’ debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services or unrated debt instruments.

