Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 4,580 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,035 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Axiom Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities set a $67.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Vetr cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.99 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) traded down 0.21% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.08. 346,242 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.92 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.60. First Solar had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 43,189 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $2,096,825.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 21,091 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $1,048,855.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,915.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,846. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

