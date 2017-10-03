Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.9909422429802 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) opened at 37.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding will post $1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Vertical Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Drexel Hamilton cut Booz Allen Hamilton Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.67 to $27.47 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

In related news, insider Karen M. Dahut sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $1,224,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Clare acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

