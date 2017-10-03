Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Insider George Frederick Fink Purchases 5,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) insider George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.43 per share, with a total value of C$82,150.00.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$81,450.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.77 per share, with a total value of C$100,620.00.

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE BNE) opened at 16.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The stock’s market cap is $542.62 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNE shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Bonterra Energy Corp from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.00.

About Bonterra Energy Corp

Bonterra Energy Corp. (Bonterra) is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. The Company is engaged in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

