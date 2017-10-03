BMO Capital Markets Lowers Norbord Inc. (OSB) to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSB. CIBC cut Norbord from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norbord from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Norbord from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Norbord from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Norbord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.71.

Get Norbord Inc. alerts:

Norbord (NYSE OSB) opened at 38.71 on Friday. Norbord has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 4.01.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter. Norbord had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 13.52%. Equities analysts predict that Norbord will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/bmo-capital-markets-lowers-norbord-inc-osb-to-underperform.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Norbord’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norbord by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,510,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after purchasing an additional 410,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Norbord by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norbord by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 51,945 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norbord by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 804,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after buying an additional 560,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norbord by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial customers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.