Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II alerts:

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE MUE) traded down 0.43% on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 76,130 shares. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (MUE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/blackrock-muniholdings-insured-fund-ii-mue-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-06.html.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.