BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 16,079 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $15.70.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a diversified perpetual closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

