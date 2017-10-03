BlackRock Inc. Sells 498,317 Shares of Terex Corporation (TEX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,951,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 498,317 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.31% of Terex Corporation worth $298,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Terex Corporation by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex Corporation by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Terex Corporation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. National Planning Corp bought a new position in Terex Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Terex Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) opened at 45.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. The stock’s market cap is $4.05 billion. Terex Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $45.45.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Terex Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Corporation will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Corporation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase $225.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Terex Corporation’s payout ratio is -50.79%.

In related news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 195,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,819,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.97 per share, with a total value of $113,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,202 shares of company stock worth $159,449 and have sold 109,675 shares worth $4,401,999. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Terex Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Terex Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $44.00 price objective on Terex Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Terex Corporation

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

