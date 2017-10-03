BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,563,104 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,453,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,563,104 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.96% of XPO Logistics worth $287,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.3% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 420,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 61,999 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 86.6% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 59,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 136,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) opened at 67.21 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

