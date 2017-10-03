BlackRock Inc. Has $290.56 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,831,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.72% of HealthEquity worth $290,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,822,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,179,000 after acquiring an additional 286,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 264,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,115,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 240,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $8,391,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ HQY) opened at 51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 1.80. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.66 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. TheStreet upgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 23,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $1,188,835.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,381 shares in the company, valued at $320,772.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Neeleman sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $432,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,574,500 shares of company stock worth $79,719,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

