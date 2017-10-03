BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) Receives News Impact Score of 0.29

Press coverage about BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.7879218761129 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) traded up 0.44% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 194,876 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (the Trust), formerly BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

