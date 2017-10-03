BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 276,700 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $9.13.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy to seek total return performance and enhance distributions.

